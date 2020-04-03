Micromines Reaches Market Cap of $5,158.66 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Micromines has a market capitalization of $5,158.66 and $20.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Micromines token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Mercatox and Crex24. Over the last week, Micromines has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.70 or 0.02632310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00196267 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047373 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034355 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken. Micromines’ official website is micromines.co.

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, Crex24 and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

