Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,015 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.42.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,256,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,919,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,166.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $116.13 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

