Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Buy Rating at Tigress Financial

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Tigress Financial in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

Microsoft stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,207,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,919,688. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $116.13 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,170.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

