Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Lowered to $183.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $155.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,180.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.38 and its 200 day moving average is $154.40. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $116.13 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep increased its holdings in Microsoft by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep now owns 6,363,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $281,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 122,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.