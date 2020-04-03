Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $417.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) will post $417.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $415.90 million and the highest is $420.82 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $401.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.55.

MAA opened at $94.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,591 shares of company stock valued at $198,518. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.