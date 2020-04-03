Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ FY2020 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.55.

MAA stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.47 and a 200 day moving average of $131.65. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,591 shares of company stock worth $198,518 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

