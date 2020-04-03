Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $20.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mid Penn Bancorp an industry rank of 226 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

NASDAQ MPB traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,920. The company has a market capitalization of $168.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,302.51. Also, Director William A. Specht III purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $31,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,373 shares of company stock worth $335,282 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 79,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

