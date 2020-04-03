Mike Powell Sells 1,151 Shares of Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) Stock

Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) insider Mike Powell sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,855 ($63.86), for a total value of £55,881.05 ($73,508.35).

LON:FERG traded down GBX 114 ($1.50) on Friday, reaching GBX 4,450 ($58.54). 598,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. Ferguson Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,259.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,587.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 8,269 ($108.77) to GBX 8,223 ($108.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ferguson to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oddo Securities increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,515.50 ($85.71).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

