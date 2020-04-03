MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

MILLER HOWARD/COM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. 59,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,230. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

About MILLER HOWARD/COM

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

