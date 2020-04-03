MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:HIE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. 174,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,563. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $12.35.

MILLER HOWARD/COM Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

