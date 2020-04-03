Mindexcoin (MIC) Trading Down 24.9% This Week

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Mindexcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, LATOKEN and Mercatox. Mindexcoin has a total market cap of $623,514.73 and approximately $2,106.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mindexcoin has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.02619860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00194903 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin launched on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

