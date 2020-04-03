MINDOL (MIN) Trading Up 15.1% Over Last Week

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One MINDOL token can now be bought for approximately $3.06 or 0.00044280 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. In the last week, MINDOL has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $520.94 million and approximately $646,262.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00997783 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000712 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

