MineBee Price Up 35% Over Last Week (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, MineBee has traded up 35% against the US dollar. MineBee has a total market capitalization of $49.70 million and approximately $12.54 million worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MineBee token can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.02631524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00196892 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00047286 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MineBee Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee.

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

