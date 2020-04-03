Minereum (MNE) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Minereum token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Minereum has a total market cap of $56,511.35 and approximately $186.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Minereum has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.13 or 0.02622432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00197699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00047107 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033929 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Minereum Token Profile

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,586,003 tokens. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

