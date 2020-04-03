Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Price Target Cut to

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from to in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Misonix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Misonix from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ MSON traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,337. Misonix has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.37 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $19.72 million for the quarter. Misonix had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%.

In related news, CEO Stavros G. Vizirgianakis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,649,078 shares in the company, valued at $16,226,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Misonix by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 36,943 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Misonix in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Misonix by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Misonix by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Misonix during the fourth quarter valued at $3,955,000. 29.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

