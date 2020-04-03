Mithril Price Tops $0.0036 (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Mithril token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Ethfinex, Bithumb and HitBTC. Mithril has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005575 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,200,000 tokens. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, DigiFinex, CoinExchange, OKEx, BitForex, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Ethfinex and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.