Mixin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.67 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $87.13 million and $4.67 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Mixin token can currently be bought for $171.42 or 0.02464727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00299631 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,309 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

