MixMarvel (MIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $332,620.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One MixMarvel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, BitMax, Gate.io and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.26 or 0.04462499 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00067122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036900 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010588 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003424 BTC.

MixMarvel Token Profile

MixMarvel (CRYPTO:MIX) is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,986,068,094 tokens. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com.

MixMarvel Token Trading

MixMarvel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bithumb, Bithumb Global, Gate.io and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.