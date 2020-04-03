Moeda Loyalty Points Market Cap Hits $6.11 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Binance, LBank and OKEx. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points launched on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinBene, OKEx, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

