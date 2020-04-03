Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $110.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MHK. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.27.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.67. 40,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after buying an additional 69,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 565,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,069,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $83,286,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

