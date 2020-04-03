Moin (MOIN) Achieves Market Cap of $43,936.70

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Moin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Moin has a total market capitalization of $43,936.70 and approximately $171.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002223 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Moin

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,082,933 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.