Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTEM shares. Barclays started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTEM. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,474,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,765,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,779,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,358,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $577.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 311.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

