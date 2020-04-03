MonaCoin (MONA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.99 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00017919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif, QBTC, CryptoBridge and Fisco. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $79.66 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,763.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.02107094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.03493786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00599241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00783481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00075592 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025535 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00484219 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014801 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fisco, QBTC, Bitbank, Bleutrade, Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Zaif, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

