Monero Classic (XMC) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 46.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $1,105.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00003413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, TradeOgre and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 47.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00788874 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001504 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,384,860 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

