Monero (XMR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $148.02 Million

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $929.01 million and $148.02 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $53.06 or 0.00788874 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, TradeOgre, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001504 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,508,930 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Kraken, Coinbe, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Bitbns, CoinEx, Mercatox, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Liquid, Braziliex, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, B2BX, Upbit, Ovis, LiteBit.eu, DragonEX, Graviex, Binance, Coinroom, Nanex, Bithumb, BitBay, Cryptomate, BTC Trade UA, Coindeal, Gate.io, Coinut, Exrates, Bitfinex, TradeOgre, Bisq, Huobi, Crex24, Instant Bitex, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Bitlish, Exmo, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

