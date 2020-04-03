MonetaryUnit Market Cap Reaches $462,477.07 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $462,477.07 and $1,017.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00017378 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003741 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000942 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 186,638,269 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

