Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $423,632.00 in Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $423,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,777 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 19,700 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.40, for a total transaction of $3,435,680.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 300 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $52,245.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.54, for a total transaction of $3,210,800.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,800.00.

MDB stock traded down $4.61 on Friday, reaching $120.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.57. Mongodb Inc has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mongodb in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Mongodb from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Mongodb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Mongodb by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mongodb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Mongodb by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at $3,060,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

