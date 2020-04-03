Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. Sells 1,667 Shares

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $215,743.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,813,615.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mongodb stock traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,737. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 0.53. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,949,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,685,000 after buying an additional 172,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,092,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,364,000 after buying an additional 135,083 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,998,000 after buying an additional 276,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,681,000 after buying an additional 43,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,852,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura increased their target price on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Mongodb from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Mongodb from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

