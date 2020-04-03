Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Sells $47,554.05 in Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $47,554.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,783.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $4.61 on Friday, hitting $120.47. 1,011,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,737. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 0.53. Mongodb Inc has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Mongodb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Mongodb by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Mongodb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,211,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Mongodb from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Mongodb from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

