Monkey Project Hits Market Capitalization of $322,186.05 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $322,186.05 and approximately $253.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000362 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,748,980 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision.

Monkey Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

