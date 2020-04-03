Monolith Hits Market Capitalization of $3.74 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Monolith has a total market cap of $3.74 million and $22,871.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001708 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.70 or 0.04443964 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00067484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036748 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014951 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010303 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

