Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $42,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

MPWR stock opened at $157.52 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $193.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 65,813 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $11,648,242.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 995,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,195,137.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 33,850 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $5,991,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,728,703.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,789 shares of company stock worth $63,731,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

