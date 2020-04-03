Mooncoin Trading 139.6% Higher This Week (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 143.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 139.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00597893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008173 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,630,720,503 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco.

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

