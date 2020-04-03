More Coin (MORE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $247.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $28,940.34 and $247.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.76 or 0.02629120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00195578 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034342 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin.

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.