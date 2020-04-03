Morgan Stanley Trims Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price to $113.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVRO. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.92.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of Nevro stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,877. Nevro has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $148.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.37 and a 200 day moving average of $107.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. The company had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $333,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 76,628.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,187 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,970,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,455 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,807 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,837,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 1,654.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,490,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,680 shares during the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.