MorphoSys (MOR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MorphoSys (ETR: MOR):

3/24/2020 – MorphoSys was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – MorphoSys was given a new €150.00 ($174.42) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – MorphoSys was given a new €119.00 ($138.37) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – MorphoSys was given a new €130.00 ($151.16) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – MorphoSys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/3/2020 – MorphoSys was given a new €129.00 ($150.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – MorphoSys was given a new €150.00 ($174.42) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – MorphoSys was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR:MOR opened at €88.02 ($102.35) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €97.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €107.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.01. MorphoSys AG has a 52-week low of €65.25 ($75.87) and a 52-week high of €146.30 ($170.12). The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.