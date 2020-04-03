Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Cfra

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Cfra in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MOS. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.84. 1,534,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,116,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $28.01.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Mosaic news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke bought 15,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Bernardes bought 5,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,080,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 19.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,438 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,112,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,901,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,030,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

