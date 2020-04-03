MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $1.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MoSys an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MoSys stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,044 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.65% of MoSys worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MOSY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,614. MoSys has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.73.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

