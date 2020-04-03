Motus GI Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Motus GI in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Motus GI’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 21,575.70% and a negative return on equity of 154.73%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Motus GI from to in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.63 on Friday. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motus GI stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 152,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Motus GI at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

