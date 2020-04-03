MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Stephens

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $14.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.69.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRC traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 264,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,111. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). MRC Global had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H B. Wehrle III purchased 50,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 537,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,857.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Elton Ray Bond purchased 13,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,604.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 126,050 shares of company stock worth $735,359 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 98,291 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 233,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 51,277 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.