Multi-collateral DAI Price Reaches $1.01 (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00014881 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market cap of $86.46 million and $11.87 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Multi-collateral DAI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.98 or 0.04426033 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00067083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036793 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014795 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010523 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003415 BTC.

About Multi-collateral DAI

DAI is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 86,177,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,006,407 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multi-collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multi-collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.