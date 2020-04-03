Murphy Oil Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

MUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

NYSE MUR traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,763. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $880.49 million, a PE ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93.

In related news, Director Neal E. Schmale acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,826.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP E Ted Botner acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,375.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 48,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

