Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Murphy Oil has a payout ratio of -52.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn ($2.93) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -34.1%.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $5.96. 9,345,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $160,044.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.90. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MUR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.