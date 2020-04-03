Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Cut to Underperform at Mizuho

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

NYSE:MUR opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a market cap of $880.49 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.57. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP E Ted Botner purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,375.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $52,700.90. Insiders have acquired 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,100,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 139,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,304,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

