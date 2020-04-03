MustangCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (MST)

MustangCoin (CURRENCY:MST) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, MustangCoin has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. MustangCoin has a market cap of $3,160.25 and approximately $1.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MustangCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000383 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MustangCoin Profile

MustangCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2016. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MustangCoin’s official website is mustangcoin.xyz.

Buying and Selling MustangCoin

MustangCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MustangCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MustangCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

