MVL (MVL) One Day Volume Tops $40,254.00

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One MVL token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Cryptology and UEX. MVL has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $40,254.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.70 or 0.04460975 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00067368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036758 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014888 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010287 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003409 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptology, IDCM, UEX, Cashierest and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

