MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,146 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 8.00% of MYR Group worth $43,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in MYR Group by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in MYR Group by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MYR Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MYRG. BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MYR Group from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of MYRG opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. MYR Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.83 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

