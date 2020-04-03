NAGA Price Hits $0.0098 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One NAGA token can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. NAGA has a total market cap of $702,472.80 and $1,045.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NAGA has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000707 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.08 or 0.04431878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00067026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036813 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010633 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003427 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

