Nano (NANO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.73 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Nano has a market capitalization of $72.87 million and $3.73 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00008081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Bitinka and CoinFalcon. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,767.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.52 or 0.02105966 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.29 or 0.03491638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00598975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015284 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00784511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00075776 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025484 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00484735 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014800 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Gate.io, RightBTC, Bitinka, Kucoin, Koinex, Mercatox, Nanex, OKEx, CoinFalcon, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Coindeal and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.