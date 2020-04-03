Narrative (NRVE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded up 77.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Narrative token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Narrative has traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar. Narrative has a market cap of $56,851.02 and approximately $2.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.02629703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00198926 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Narrative

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org.

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

